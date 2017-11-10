NAPTIP's most wanted human trafficker Perebi Nicole Otubo. This woman, Perebi Nicole Otubo whose pictures are displayed is wanted by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for Human Trafficking.

She has been linked to an International Human Trafficking ring that specializes in trafficking young girls from Nigeria to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for sexual exploitation (prostitution).

Perebi Nicole Otubo whose date of birth is 9th December 1984 hails from Bomadi Town in Delta State. She is 1.65 meters tall and slightly fair in complexion.

She was recently jailed in Dubai, UAE, for Human Trafficking. She was released in July 2017 and is currently at large, hiding some where in Nigeria. Her accomplices and recruiters in Nigeria have been arrested by NAPTIP and are currently facing prosecution in court.

Anyone with useful information that could lead to her arrest should please contact NAPTIP on the following platforms: 08002255627847 or 07030000203 (toll free lines) or email: info@naptip.gov.ng. Josiah Emerole, Deputy Director and Head, Press and Public Relation For: Director-General, 28th November, 2017