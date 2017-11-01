President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly today Tuesday.







The 2018 budget proposal presentation is scheduled to hold at 2pm. The Federal Government plans to spend about N8.6tn next year, a jump of about 15 per cent from the N7.44 tn budgeted for the current year.







The figures were contained in the 2018 - 2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, which Buhari had earlier sent to the National Assembly in compliance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.





