Posted date: Tuesday, November 07, 2017


President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly today Tuesday.


The 2018 budget proposal presentation is scheduled to hold at 2pm. The Federal Government plans to spend about N8.6tn next year, a jump of about 15 per cent from the N7.44 tn budgeted for the current year.


The figures were contained in the 2018 - 2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, which Buhari had earlier sent to the National Assembly in compliance with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.


According to PUNCH, leaders of both the Senate and the House of Representatives were making last minute efforts to prevent drama during the presentation.

