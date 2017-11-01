Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, November 29, 2017 / comment : 0

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday left the country for Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire, to attend the European Union-African Union summit. The summit with the theme:“Investing in the Youth for a Sustainable Development, is billed for November 28 and 29.
Buhari left Abuja with chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and Governors Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi state. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to attend the meeting.

The Nigerian leader is expected to participate in working sessions as well as meet with African and European leaders.

