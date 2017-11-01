Select Menu

» » President Buhari Set Up Panel To Investiage Death Of 26 Nigerians
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, November 18, 2017 / comment : 0

President Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has set up a committee to probe the death of 26 Nigerians who were trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Recall that the Nigerians, mainly girls, were reportedly murdered and have been buried on Friday.

According to an official in the Presidency, who craved anonymity, the committee is to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of the Nigerian. The official also denied speculations that the Presidency has been mute over the development.

He noted that the committee enjoys the membership of the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who is the chair.

Other members include: Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Aisha Alhassan; Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Solomon Dalung; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geofrey Onyeama; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

