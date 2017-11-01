Buhari And CAN Members

President Buhari welcomed and had a closed-door meeting with members and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), at the Presidential Villa, yesterday November 10th. He's also meeting with Muslim leaders this afternoon.

During the meeting, the CAN delegation led by its President, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, demanded Nigeria's exit from all religious group.





Reverend Ayokunle, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting, said one of their demands was for the Federal Government to tackle herdsmen attacks in the country.









He said they also asked the government to step up its efforts in securing the lives and properties of the citizenry and recruit more policemen, as well as ensure the salaries of workers are paid.









