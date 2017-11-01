Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, November 20, 2017 / comment : 0


Few hours ago, President Buhari declared open the 2017 All Nigeria Judges Conference at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja.

At the event, he said 'I am happy to accept your kind invitation to address this Assembly of the learned minds and to declare this conference open.

The conference organizers have chosen a very important and apt subject for this year’s conference namely;“Strengthening Judicial Integrity and the Rule of Law”


A democratic system such as ours can not survive or prosper without strict adherence to the Rule of Law'.

