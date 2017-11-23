



Imo State governor, Rochas Okorochas says President Buhari has asked Nigerians to come together to vote for President Buhari in 2019 as he is the right person to lead the Nigeria of today.

Speaking at the government house in Owerri, Imo State capital, while receiving a group of youths called Democratic Youth Congress for Buhari 2019, Okorocha called on Nigerians irrespective of their political differences to support the re-election of President Buhari come 2019. According to him, all South-East Governors and all Igbos are voting for President Buhari come 2019.



"The Nigeria of today, he is the best man for the job. He is fighting against corruption. It takes an unusual determination to do what he is doing. He stands to end terrorism in North- East. I think Nigerians, all Nigerians should support him. In South East, all the South East governors are for President Muhammadu Buhari,” Okorocha said