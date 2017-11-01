Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, November 10, 2017


President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with Service Chiefs in his old office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Service Chiefs, it was gathered, converged for the inaugural meeting of the Armed Forces Council.

The Service Chiefs, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence and a Director attended the meeting.


Confirming the meeting on his Twitter handle, Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad wrote: "And, President @MBuhari is currently presiding over an Armed Forces Council Meeting in this particular office you’re talking about.”


Ahmad was reacting to a report that Buhari has been avoiding his Aso Rock office after 81 days.



Meanwhile, president Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Armed Forces Council and ratified the National Defence Policy 2017 (Revised ); Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service Officers 2017 .



He also inaugurated the Harmonised Terms and Condition of Service for Soldiers /Rating /Airmen (Revised ) among others.

