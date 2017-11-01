



The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says the Buhari-led administration has created more than seven million jobs since coming into office in 2015.







The Minister disclosed this in an interview with statehouse correspondents at the end of a meeting he had with President Buhari in Aso Rock, Abuja yesterday November 2nd.









According to the Minister, the jobs may not necessarily be White collar jobs but most of the jobs created have been from the Agricultural sector.









"We promised jobs when we came on board but what has happened is that people tried to quantify jobs in terms of ‘white collar’ jobs for graduates from universities, polytechnic but they don’t want to look at the ‘blue collar’ jobs. Agriculture and its chains alone have created more than five to seven million jobs.









Talk in terms of rice; from rice tilling, harvesting, sending to the paddies, mills, and even where people are making the jut bags, transportations, people are getting jobs. So, that value chain alone from agric is enormous.











Take the N-power, we have created millions of jobs from here. Skill acquisition from the NDE and other agencies of government, jobs are being created. We give them tools as plumbers, electricians, cosmetologists, shoemakers, tilers and several other areas. We have created several jobs.” he said