Buharing, Some Igbo Leaders, During the Coronation

President Muhammadu Buhari has been conferred with two chieftaincy titles in Ebonyi state, Southeast Nigeria.





The president, on Tuesday, began a two-day working visit to the Southeast, the first time he is visiting the sub-region since he became president.





He was greeted to a traditional colourful welcome by the people of Ebonyi. And it did not end there as he was honoured with titles.





One of the titles is Ochioha NdiIgbo 1 (Igbo Warrior). It was conferred on him by Southeast traditional council of rulers led by Eze Eberechi Dick.

