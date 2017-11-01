Select Menu

Posted date: Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Buharing, Some Igbo Leaders, During the Coronation
President Muhammadu Buhari has been conferred with two chieftaincy titles in Ebonyi state, Southeast Nigeria.

The president, on Tuesday, began a two-day working visit to the Southeast, the first time he is visiting the sub-region since he became president.

He was greeted to a traditional colourful welcome by the people of Ebonyi. And it did not end there as he was honoured with titles.

One of the titles is Ochioha NdiIgbo 1 (Igbo Warrior). It was conferred on him by Southeast traditional council of rulers led by Eze Eberechi Dick.


The other title, Enyioma 1of Ebonyi (A good Friend), was conferred on him by the Ebonyi traditional council of rulers led by Eze Charles Mkpuma. President Buhari is expected to visit Anambra state on Wednesday.

