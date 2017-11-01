



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday condemned the suicide bomb blast at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa state.





According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President commiserated with victims’ families as well as the government and people of the state.







He described the attack as "very cruel and dastardly” while assuring them that his government would do everything required to secure the state from the deadly menace of Boko Haram.







According to the statement, Buhari has also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to visit Zamfara, report back his findings and deploy more police personnel to prevent further attacks.