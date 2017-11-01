



President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday directed the Minister of Finance, Mrs . Kemi Adeosun, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma ; and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to work with state governors to ensure the payment of outstanding Paris Club refund before the end of the year.







The President was said to have urged the governors to utilise the money to clear salary arrears they owed their workers before Christmas.





The governors had earlier received 50 per cent of the refund, leaving a balance of 50 per cent which Buhari directed its payment on Monday. The President was said to have given the directive at a meeting he had with state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





According to information posted on one of the Presidency's Twitter handles, the meeting featured discussions on the nation's economy, workers welfare, as well as federal state relations, among others.







"President Buhari has directed the Ministers of finance and Budget & National Planning and Governor of central bank to commence negotiations with the Governors Forum to enable payment of outstanding Paris & London Club refunds before the end of the year, the information read.





The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and the Kaduna State Governor Nasir el Rufai , confirmed the development to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.



Okorocha said the President, at the meeting, expressed the need to ensure that every Nigerian, especially workers, had a beautiful Christmas.