President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after visiting Ebonyi and Anambra states in Nigeria’s Southeast region.







The two-day working visit was Buhari’s first in the region since he assumed office on 29 May, 2015.







The President, while assuring the people of Southeast that his administration would ensure timely execution of projects in the region, said his visit was a symbol of a strong belief in the unity of Nigeria.