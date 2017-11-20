Minister of Labour and Productivity Chris Ngige says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the membership of the National Minimum Wage Committee.





The Minister made the revelation while briefing journalists on Thursday after meeting with the president. According to him, the committee, after discussing with the affected parties, will determine if the N56,000 minimum wage is sustainable.





"When we came to power in 2015, there was a minimum wage, and by May 2016, we now had a deregulation in the petroleum industry and prices of petroleum products went up and we started discussions with organised labour,” he said.





"One of the agreements was that the issue would be addressed. The old law expired last year August and we are now in the process of empanelling a new national minimum wage committee.”





Speaking further, he said:“I have cleared the appointments with the president today and as soon as the labour people come back from the Labour Governing Board meeting in Geneva, we will take a consensus date with the governors because it is a tripartite committee involving federal and states, the private sector the National Employment Consultative Agency (NECA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



