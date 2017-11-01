Babachir

The Presidency has refuted reports which claim President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier said former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, is not guilty of the corruption allegations levelled against him.







The president spokesman Femi Adesina stated this on Monday during his appearance on a television interview. Adesina said the President had no time said anybody was not guilty.









"What the President said then was that he was not given the right to defend himself" Contrary to claims that the President was defending the sacked SGF, Adesina said President Buhari was not pleased with the process adopted by the legislature for the accusation of Lawal.









"Buhari said the procedure adopted for the indictment that came from the National Assembly was not proper. The President did not give him a clean bill of health, he only faulted the procedure,” the President’s spokesman insisted.









He, however, said the decision to sack the senior government officials is proof that the President makes his own decisions and can’t be pressured into making wrong ones. Adesina added that the relevant agencies that had begun investigations into the matter would be allowed to continue with their work without any interference.





