Abubakar And Buhari

Former Minister of National Planning in the President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, Professor Abubakar Suleiman, has asked President Buhari to prepare for the day he would give account to his maker for his selective and vindictive style of governance.









Suleiman said this at his formal declaration for the post of the National Publicity Secretary (NPS) under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja yesterday November 7th.









The former Minister said the president must be prepared to explain himself to God for the death of hundreds of Muslims, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and members of the Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) since he assumed office in 2015.









"Today, Nigeria is at a crossroad. Less than three years after the exit of our great party (PDP) from the government, our country bleeds profusely from corruption, inept leadership, civil strives and economic hardship. The state of insecurity is quite alarming.











The number of casualties arising from the menace of kidnapping, terrorism, herdsmen genocide and other forms of state sponsored terrorism is very disturbing. Poverty is now more evident in most families and homes across the country by the Buhari government is the corruption of mind.











When a leader’s mind is corrupt nothing good can come out of it. As a spiritual being, there is no gain saying that we will be judged someday by our creator and so I urge president Mohammed Buhari to prepare to face Allah SWT on his style of governance that has emboldened selective justice by shielding the Babachirs, the Barus, the Jaffars, the Kyaris and many other corrupt cases of his beloved appointees in the last two years.











Our president should also be ready to account for the blood of 400 innocent Shiite Muslims massacred in Zaria that of the lDP refugees, the massacre of IPOB members and other state sponsored attacks.











Mr President must be prepared to account for the deep hatred he has shown towards certain ethnic groups, which is evident in the lopsided appointments and recruitments carried out by his administration against such ethnic groups in the country.











I want to say with all sense of responsibility that these actions are neither Islamic nor do they portray the virtue of a good Islamic leader. It is abundantly clear that hypocrisy and double standards are the hallmarks of this administration and the game of the day.











