Posted date: Friday, November 03, 2017


Popular Yoruba actor Odunlade Adekola has profess his love for her wife, Ruth Adkola, on her birthday.

The talented actor, while sharing beautiful photos of his wife Ruth, who celebrates her birthday yesterday.

The excited actor took to his Instagram page to celebrate her with several photos and captions.

One of his captions, read: “Happy birthday to my wonderful WOMAN I will love you forever my baby. Another read: “My best friend, my partner, my baby, my love, MUM D4 Happy birthday to you my forever crush!! We love you.”

