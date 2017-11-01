



Ex President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised politicians not to see politics as life and death.

Obasanjo spoke in Calabar, Cross River State, at the public presentation of a book, Stepping Forward with Uti J. D. Agba, authored by Goddy Jedy Agba and Mathias Okoi Uyouyo.





Obasanjo, who was the special guest of honour at the event said politicians who didn't win election could help winners to succeed. He said, "Politics should not be about life and death.





If you cannot be the chief servant, you can be the assistant chief servant. This is because the chief servant cannot do it on his own. He has to work with others.”





Also, Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, said politicians who could not be in power to serve should support those in power.

He stressed the need for all to work together for the development of the people.





"Power is like the wind which blows away. In using power, one must do so with the fear of God" Ayade said.





Punch