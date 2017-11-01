



The publicity secretary of the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Joe Igbokwe, has urged the Igbos to become more adept at politicking.



In a statement released to newsmen on Friday, he said the inability of Igbos to "play politics well” is why the region has not produced the country’s president.



Igbokwe said: "We need to build the connection and the time is now. No Igbo man has ruled this country since Aguiyi Ironsi led regime.





Since that time, no Igbo man has played good politics. We should not miss this opportunity.

"Politics is a serious game. If the Igbo do not play politics well, they will die.





The shortest distance to Igbo presidency is APC. By 2023, a northerner, President Buhari would have completed his eight years and an Igbo man will easily come in.”



He also condemned the notion that the APC is trying to buy over Igbos ahead of the 2019 presidential election. "Supporting APC in 2019 to get Igbo presidency is the way to go. I have been preaching and talking about it.



"And this is the time for it. If our people must stop complaining about marginalization, this is the time to play politics. For other people to vote Ndigbo, they must vote for APC. "APC will zone the presidency to the Southeast. We need to give the Igbo a sense of belonging,” Igbokwe said.