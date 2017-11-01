



The Nigeria Police have said all plans have been concluded to open the Nigerian Police Broadcasting Service (NPBS) and the Nigeria Police Emergency Response (NPER) in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory on January 30,2018.



According to the police, the media houses will assist to combat insecurity in the country and also create more job opportunities, thereby keying into President Muhammadu Buhari’s quest to fight crime and criminality in the country and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo’s campaign of job creation for Nigerians.



It was learnt that when fully operational, the NPBS and NPER, which are the innovations of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, will broadcast nationwide on TV, radio, online and the National Emergency Communication Command and Control Centre, with its headquarters in Abuja and locations in each of the 36 states, to ensure effective national coverage.



This was contained in a presentation made to the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board in Abuja. Making the presentation on behalf of the police yesterday, Ono Akpe noted that the project is expected to gulp S500 million without the Nigeria Police contributing anything to the fund.



"The Nigeria Police has executed an MOU with Skytick International Limited. The company under the MOU is obliged to raise the required fund to construct, purchase and install all needed equipment, including the helicopter and drones for the effective operation of the project throughout the country.



"The company with the full complement of the police will operate the NPBS for a period of 20 years before handing over to the Nigeria Police. The Nigeria Police is only obligated under the MOU to provide land in the 36 states and the FCT for construction of the television and radio stations.”



Speaking on the benefits of the initiave, the chief executive officer of Skytick International Ltd, Edirin Jerry Wesley, who is the major partner, said that NPBS is to serve and ensure that the Nigerian public had access to an efficient and effective police service that meets their security and safety needs through the delivery of its strategic objectives.





In his own remark, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joshak Habila said that the force was more encouraged that the initiative will be a success given the calibre of people involved in the implementation. He added that the coming on board of NPBS would further improve the work of the Nigeria Police as it relates to the security of lives and property.