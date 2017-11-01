Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Wednesday, November 29, 2017 / comment : 0

The Lagos State Police Command has assured residents of Lagos of adequate security, saying the force is fully equipped. This was made known by the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on Tuesday.
The commissioner called on residents to trust the police to do their work. He said that, “before now, there used to be bank robbery. Robbers used to go to banks with generators and operate for many hours; but that can never happen in Lagos again.
"We have our vehicles stationed in many locations in the state. If you go around Lagos in the night now, you will see the vehicles around”

