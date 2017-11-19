



Police Command in Abuja says it cannot detain Maryam Sanda, who allegedly stabbed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, to death, because she is a nursing mother. Sanda is reported to be six-month pregnant.



Spokesperson for the police in Abuja Anjuguri Manzah said she has been scheduled to be arraigned before an Abuja High court on a two-count charge of culpable homicide. The case has been assigned to the Chief Judge of FCT.



The sheet read:“That you Mariam Sanda Female, Adult of N0 4 Pakail Close, Wuse 2 Abuja, on or about the at 19/11/2017 at about 0350 hours at Pakail Close, Wuse zone 2, Abuja within the Abuja Judicial Division, did commit the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death.



In that you caused the death of one Bilyaminu Bello Halliru, male of N0 4 Pakail close, Wuse zone 2, Abuja by stabbing him on the chest with broken bottle which eventually led to his death, you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 221 of the Penal Code Law.





"That you Mariam Sanda Female, Adult of N0 4 Pakail Close, Wuse 2 Abuja, on or about the at 19/11/2017 at about 0350 hours at Pakail Close, Wuse zone 2, Abuja within the Abuja Judicial Division, did commit the offence of causing grievous hurt. In that you stabbed one Bilyaminu Bello Halliru, male of N0 4 Pakail close, Wuse zone 2, Abuja by stabbing him on the chest with broken bottle on the neck thereby endangering his life, you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 240 (g) and punishable under section 247 of the Penal Code Law.”



Meanwhile, Manzah said in a statement that the result of the investigation will determine if the charges will be amended. The statement read: “It should also be noted that this present charge is as a result of preliminary findings. At the end of the investigation, additional findings will determine whether the current charge will be amended or whether other persons will be charged along with the suspect.





To assist the police with its ongoing investigation, some persons have been invited for questioning on the matter. Investigation on the case is still on-going and the public will kept abreast of any further development. Sequel to the aforementioned facts on the current status of the case, the command wishes to assure members of the public that investigation will be carried out professionally.”