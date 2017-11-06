The Nigeria Police Force unrelenting efforts to ensure safety and adequate protection of travellers and people in the communities along Abuja – Kaduna, Abuja – Minna – Bida, Birnin Gwari - Funtua, Abuja – Lokoja highways, as a result the Operation Absolute Sanity was strengthened with additional Police Personnel and needed logistics by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni to proactively tackle the new emerging gangs of Kidnappers, armed robbers and Car Snatchers on Abuja – Kaduna, Abuja – Minna – Bida, Birnin Gwari Funtua, Abuja – Lokoja and other highways nationwide. This Operation Absolute Sanity is equally being carried out by the Police Joint Forces throughout the Country.

The Commander of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS) ACP Abba Kyari and his personnel under the Operation Absolute Sanity stormed and raided some identified kidnappers den, camps, Blackspot and Criminal hideouts in the forests located in the FCT, Niger and Kaduna States and successfully smashed four (4) notorious gangs and arrested the following sixteen (16) suspects in the act of kidnapping and collection of ransom, some of their victims names withheld were rescued from their captivity unhurt and were reunited with their families. Some of the suspects were also arrested for armed robberies and multiple car snatching.

SUSPECTS:

1st GANG – SUSPECTED KIDPPERS AND ARMED ROBBERS IN FAKE MILITARY UNIFORM

i. ABDULKAREEM ISAH ‘M’ 48YRS – Gang Leader

ii. MOHAMMADU MUSTAPHA ‘M’ 25YRS

iii. YUNUSA MOHAMMED ‘M’ 40YRS

iv. AHMADU MUSA ‘M’ 23YRS

v. BASHIR YERO a.k.a MASARA ‘M’ 30YRS

2nd GANG - SUSPECTED CAR SNATCHERS ARRESTED IN THE ACT

i. ABDULLAHI MOHAMMED ‘M’ 37YRS – Gang Leader

ii. TANKO ISAH ‘M’ 40YRS

iii. USMAN ADAMU ‘M’ 42YRS

3rd GANG - KIDNAP FOR RANSOM, ARMED ROBBERY AND MURDER SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR KILLING OF A POLICEMAN

1. YAKUBU SULEIMAN ‘M’ 40YRS – Gang Leader

2. USMAN IBRAHIM ‘M’ 29YRS

3. AHMED SULEIMAN ‘M’ 37YRS

4. ISAH SULEIMAN ‘M’ 29YRS

5. ABDULMALIK SADIQ ‘M’ 29YRS

4th GANG – SUSPECTED ONE CHANCE /419 ARRESTED WITH THOUSANDS OF FAKE US DOLLARS AND NIGERIA CURRENCY

1. USMAN BAWA ‘M’ 75YRS – Gang Leader

2. SANI AHMED ‘M’ 37YRS

3. ALEX EGOR ‘M’ 33YRS

EXHIBITS RECOVERED FROM THE GANGS

1. TWO (2) AK47 RIFLES

2. ONE(1) SMG OFN MODE 12 GUN

3. ONE(1) LOCALLY MADE REVOLVER PISTOL

4. THREE (3) PUMP ACTION GUNS

5. TWO (2) BERRETTA PISTOL

6. ONE (1) AIR RIFLE

7. 85 ROUNDS OF 7.62X39mm AMMUNITION

8. 10 ROUNDS OF 9mm AMMUNITION

9. 6 ROUNDS OF 380 AUTO

10. THREE (3) LIVE CATRIDGES

11. FIVE (5) AK47 MAGAZINES

12. ONE (1) FABRICATED MASTER KEY

13. TWO(2) TOYOTA COROLLA CARS

14. ONE (1) TOYOTA MUSSCLE CAR

15. ONE (1) TECHNO PHONE

16. TWO (2) PAIR OF MILITARY CAMOUFLAGE UNIFORM

17. ONE BOX OF FAKE DOLLAR CURRENCIES

On 6/11/2017, after a sustained surveillance and raid of the criminal hideouts and kidnappers den by the men of Operation Absolute Sanity comprising the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) raided identified kidnappers dens, camps, armed robbers and Car Snatchers in their camps, Black spots and Criminal hideouts in the forests located in the FCT, Niger and Kaduna States and successfully smashed four (4) vicious and notorious gangs in the process arrested the following sixteen (16) suspects in the act of kidnapping and collection of ransom, car snatching and armed robbery. All the suspects arrested confessed to the crime and admitted to the various roles they played in the commission of these capital offences. They will be arraigned in Court on completion of investigation. Investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects at large.

The Inspector-General of Police has directed Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zones and State commands across the country to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel, Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to black spots, flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to nip in the bud all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide throughout this period to the upcoming Christmas and New Year festivities and beyond. They are also to make sure that detection of crimes that couldn’t be prevented is prompt to serve as effective deterrent to who-will-be criminal. The ongoing raids on criminal hideouts, black spots will be sustained throughout the country.

The Inspector General of Police wishes to extend sincere appreciations and gratitude to the people in the communities, towns and villages along Abuja – Kaduna, Abuja – Minna – Bida, Birnin Gwari Funtua, Abuja – Lokoja and other highways for the supports and assistance being rendered in terms of prompt information and complaints to the Police Personnel deployed for these operations.

The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminality in the country to the barest remains unequivocal and unwavering.