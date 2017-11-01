Select Menu

Police Arrest Two Brothers, Several Others That Specialize In Traffic Robbery In Lagos
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, November 11, 2017 / comment : 0

Suspect
The Lagos state police command has arrested nine armed robbery suspects, including two brothers, that specialize in robbing residents of the state while in traffic. Recall that in the last two months, quite a number of traffic robbery incidents has been reported.





Four suspects including two brothers namely Ajayi Ahmed, Isaac Edoh, Edoh Dennis and Kelvin Robinson were caught robbing their victims at Abule Onigbogbo by Sheraton hotel.



In the same vein, the police also arrested three traffic robbers namely Promise Ogimo, Emeka Okodua and Onuchukwu James. They were arrested while attacking motorists along the Isheri Ojodu area in the state.





Two traffic robbers simply identified as Rahman and Yusuf were arrested along the Ebute Ero Apongbon road.




The police say that after investigations have been concluded, the suspects would be charged to court.  As a proactive measure, the state police command has increased its police presence in all nooks and crannies in the state.

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
