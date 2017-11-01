Suspect

The Lagos state police command has arrested nine armed robbery suspects, including two brothers, that specialize in robbing residents of the state while in traffic. Recall that in the last two months, quite a number of traffic robbery incidents has been reported.









Four suspects including two brothers namely Ajayi Ahmed, Isaac Edoh, Edoh Dennis and Kelvin Robinson were caught robbing their victims at Abule Onigbogbo by Sheraton hotel.





In the same vein, the police also arrested three traffic robbers namely Promise Ogimo, Emeka Okodua and Onuchukwu James. They were arrested while attacking motorists along the Isheri Ojodu area in the state.









Two traffic robbers simply identified as Rahman and Yusuf were arrested along the Ebute Ero Apongbon road.