The Susupect

An okada man in the habit of raising false alarm of his missing manhood in order to get free sex whenever he carries young ladies in Festac Area of Lagos State has been arrested by the officials of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Police Command.





The rider, whose name was given as Okechukwu Desmond, allegedly picked a young lady whose name was not disclosed at Apple Junction, Festac, around 9:00 p.m. yesterday. Midway into the journey, Okechukwu raised alarm that his passenger lady has taken his manhood.





It took the speedy intervention of the Rapid Response Squad to save the lady from an angry mob who had converged at the scene from lyching the young lady for using charm to take the manhood of the okada rider.





The RRS team thereafter transferred the case to the nearest police station in Festac , where it was discovered that the supposed victim had recently reported a similar case of a missing manhood at the station.





On further interrogation, the okada rider confessed to the police about his habit of getting cheap sex from unsuspecting ladies that patronise him by raising false alarm that they have stolen his manhood.





Sources recalled that Okechukwu had once reported in the same station similar incident where he demanded he be put up with a commercial sex worker to test whether his manhood was still functioning. After his confession, Okechukwu disclosed that nothing was wrong with his manhood and that all he wanted was free sex.





Efforts to get him to disclosed how many ladies he has done it for proved abortive as investigator disclosed the case was still under investigation.

While the lady was allowed to go after offering statement to the police, the rider was taken into custody at Base 44, Festac Police Station for further investigation into the case.



