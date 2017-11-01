



Operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, in Abuja have arrested one Mr Godstime Ategho over the horrific injuries he inflicted on his 7-year-old son after the child ate food meant for him.





According to the agency, the 29-year-old plumber tied up the boy and plugged a pressing iron which he then used to run all over body.

"The man in this picture has just been arrested by NAPTIP operatives in Kuje, Abuja for engaging in what a father should not be involved in.





He brutalised his 7 year old son and used pressing iron on him. The boy's offence? He ate the food kept for the father and on return from work, the 29yr old plumber became angry with the little boy, brutalised him, took a hot iron and pressed it on different parts of his body, thereby causing him grievous body injury.







The suspect identified as Godstime Ategho, from Etiope East LGA, Delta State, is Urhobo by tribe. This is child abuse and NAPTIP condemns it totally."