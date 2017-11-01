



A British hairdresser, Daryll Rowe, has been reported to have intentionally infected men with HIV virus. Rowe was on Wednesday convicted of five counts grievous bodily harm with intent, and five counts and attempts to do so.





He attempted to infect 10 men he met on Grindr with HIV but only succeeded in four cases.

Telegraph reported that he told his victims he was HIV negative, persuading them to have unprotected s*x with him.





After their meet, he would send them text messages mocking them and revealing that he had infected them with the virus. If the victims insisted on using a condom, Rowe would reportedly tamper with the condom, causing them to rip.





He would still send a mocking text message telling them he had infected them with the virus. "Maybe you have the fever. I came inside you and I have HIV LOL. Oops" one of the men said Rowe texted him.





It was learnt that Rowe was diagnosed with HIV in 2015 and refused vaccination for common illnesses HIV positive patients are susceptible to.

He also refused antiretroviral drugs which reduces the development of the virus and make those infected with HIV less contagious.







Some men revealed that he had tried to infect several others on Grindr. A victim of his, who claimed he insisted on him using a condom, said he got the mockery text days after their meet. “Haha I hope you enjoyed my cum in you. I bet you noticed that"





He said a month after, he went for an HIV test and the result was positive.