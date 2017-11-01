The Commander, Area M Police Command,Idimu,Lagos State,Mr. Austine Akika,an Assistant Commissioner of Police(ACP),has directed all owners of hospitality facilities in his jurisdiction to ensure the installation of CCTV in their premises.



Speaking at a stakeholders' forum in his Command area,Mr Akika said he would ensure the implementation of the directive of the State Commissioner of Police, Omohimi Edgal to the letters,also warned hotels that harbour drug peddlers,consumers or operators to desist from the act or face the music.



ACP Akika called on hoteliers, Lounge and night club operators in areas covered by his Command to also desist from the promotion of prostitution which he said had got to a very alarming rate.