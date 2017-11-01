Scene

The police in Lagos State are looking for friends of the two lovebirds found dead in a Toyota Corolla on Abisogun Leigh Street, Ogba, Lagos State. The move, it was gathered, was to investigate what played out at a birthday party the duo attended the previous day.









Recall, that, it was reported that a tricycle rider and a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, had discovered that the lovers , identified as Lukmon and Promise, were motionless inside the car with its headlamps on.









They alerted operatives of the Area G Police Command, who opened the car door and found them dead. While the man was reportedly met half naked on the driver's seat with his private parts exposed, the woman was said to be in a gown, reclining on the passenger's seat beside him.









A brand of alcoholic drink Best and their phones were allegedly recovered from the car around 9 am on Sunday. It was gathered that Lukmon, Promise and some of their friends, had attended a birthday party at Obawole, in the Iju Ishaga area the previous evening.





A credible source at the Area G Command confided said on Tuesday that the police were looking for the friends. "For now, investigation is not pointing to a murder case. However, the investigation is still at a preliminary stage. We are looking for the friends they (the deceased) attended the birthday party with to get information on what transpired at the event" the source said.









Another source said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for discreet investigations. The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous Cole, said the command would explore all the investigative angles to the incident.





He said,“It is still a case of sudden and unnatural death. We will leave no stone unturned. The families of the deceased will be interviewed. Investigation will be thorough to know if there was a foul play".







