Nemesis on Monday November 20, 2017 caught up with the suspected killers of a top politician and APC youth leader in Festac town, Lagos,Mr. Emmanuel Uba popularly known as Onwa.The late Onwa was said to have been gruesomely shot dead in his car along the 7th Avenue,Festac town, Lagos on July 21, 2017 by the arrested suspects.They were arrested by the Inspector-General Response Team(IRT) led by ACP Abba Kyari which launched a massive man-hunt for the killers, following the reopening of the case by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Omohimi Edgal and the backing of the head of the Special Fraud Unit(SFU), DCP Dan Okoro.The four suspected assassins are : Fatai Onifade a-k-a Apase(40), who confessed to have masterminded the murder because the late Onwa was gaining more political grounds than him;Abidemi Kolawole alias Baido(42), a close friend of the late politician used to invite the deceased to the spot where he was shot in his car by two cultists waiting on okada.The cultists, Mufutau Tokosi a-k-a TK and Michael Fashola were hired for the job by Fatai Onifade.The pistol used for the assassination was also recovered.