



President Muhammadu Buhari has urged religious movements to assist African countries rid themselves of the scourge of corruption.



Speaking at the State House yesterday while receiving the Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement Worldwide, Sheikh Muhammadul-Kabir, the president also enjoined such movements to work for “the cementing of our continental relationships and peaceful coexistence.”





President Buhari, in a statement by his senior special assistant on media, Garba Shehu, commended the movement’s commitment to spiritual cleansing.





According to him, “while the evil of material corruption seeks to undermine the dignity and worldly existence of man, moral and spiritual corruption seek to destroy man and condemn him to perpetual punishment by his Creator”



President Buhari also lauded the peaceful conduct of the Tijjaniyyah Islamic movement in Nigeria.

"The Tijjaniyyah adherents are peaceful and never found to be in breach of peace, nor associated with extreme religious views or terrorism,” he said, just as he commended them for the peaceful way they have conducted all their celebrations without disturbance to the public.





Sheikh Muhammadul-Kabir and other clerics accompanying him from several African countries commended President Buhari for nurturing peaceful coexistence among all religious adherents in the country.