



Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP-Bayelsa East) has appealed to former vice president Atiku Abubakar to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Murray-Bruce, who made this appeal on his twitter page on Friday, congratulated Atiku for the courage he took to leave APC. The lawmaker alleged that the investments of the former vice president may be further targeted for leaving the ruling party.







He wrote, “I congratulate @Atiku for leaving the APC. It took courage especially as he has wide business investments that are already targets and could be further targeted. I, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, now appeal to Waziri Adamawa, to return to the house he helped build, the PDP.”