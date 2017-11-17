He called on Nigerian investors ,political class and media to take full advantage of the various opportunities that abounds in the United State to increase their capacity and knowledge .

As the US Nigeria Executive Legislative Forum and Honors Award holds today at Double Tree Largo Hotel by Hilton ,Washington DC ,the Mayor of City District Heights ,Maryland DC USA Jack C Sims has called for better bilateral cooperation between the United States of America and Nigeria .Mayor Sim made the call while recieving in audience one of the keynote Speakers at the event,Ambassador Chris Kehinde Nwandu the Publisher ,Editor In Chief of CKN News who also doubles as the President of Guild of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.Mayor who was excited by the visit thanked the organizers of the event Afriqtalk Consults USA and UPAC for their laudable initiative aimed at forestering US,Nigerian relations.He thanked the erudite Online media practitioner for making out time to visit his District.In his own speech, Mr Chris Kehinde Nwandu his visit to the United States of America was part of the long time goal of his organization CKN News and CKN News TV to open frontiers of opportunities for his fledging media empire and to correct some of the erroneous impression being created about Nigeria by the international media.He thanked the mayor and his entire staff and the District for the honor done him.CKN was later taken on a facility tour of the District by the Mayor.