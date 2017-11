Nigerian singer Oritse Femi and his longtime girlfriend, Nabila have tied the knot in a glamorous event in Lagos, on Saturday, November 25.









The wedding is themed ON2017, and it coincidentally clashes with the star-studded wedding of Banky W and Adesua Etomi.









With friends like Caroline Danjuma gracing the event, the wedding is definitely one of the top wedding in 2017.