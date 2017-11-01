



A man identified as Olowo Lukman Olayinka and his lover, Promise Nze, were on Sunday, October 29, 2017, brought out dead from a Toyota saloon car at Ogba, Lagos.





According to reports, the lovers lived in the same compound owned by Olayinka’s father, while he was also a close friend of Nnena’s husband.





The man and his alleged mistress, said to be a married woman with kids, were believed to be engaging in sex when the sad incident occurred, as a used condom was spotted in the car.





According to Encomium, Olayinka was an official of the Lagos State Environmental Maintenance Agency (LASEMA). His wife is said to be nursing a baby.





Meanwhile, Photographs of the married lovers have emerged. While, it was discovered, that the man and his Cross River State lover, Promise had attend a birthday party earlier.





They were discovered dead inside Olowu's car on Sunday morning behind the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in Ogba, Lagos State. The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the police was awaiting the outcome of their autopsy to determine the cause of death of Olowu and Promise.















