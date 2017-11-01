



Former presidential media aide Doyin Okupe says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not formidable enough to reclaim power in 2019.

As such, Okupe, a National Leader of the Accord party, believes only a coalition of parties can defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).







The former member of the PDP was speaking in the wake of the resignation of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar from the ruling APC.

Atiku parted company with the APC on Friday, claiming the party had lost its vision.







And chieftains in the PDP were unsurprisingly elated with the development as they urged the former vice president to return to the main opposition party, which he left in 2013, when it was in control of the central government.







But Okupe does not fancy PDP’s chances in 2019 even as he said the ruling APC appears to be in disarray, thereby calling on other parties to team up with the Accord party to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari, should he seek reelection.







"If you check properly, former Vice President Atiku has just left the APC now and this is a big blow. The PDP is virtually leaving an intensive care unit to the mortuary. APC is bleeding profusely. The two parties are in crisis, so no single party can defeat the President except a strong coalition.







Okupe, who was addressing members of his party in Ekiti state during the party’s state congress, also said, “with or without Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP alone cannot defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.









"It took a coalition in 1998 to be able to send away the military. The coalition crystallised into PDP, which won election and held power for 16 years. It took coalition of forces again in 2015 to be able to wrest power from the PDP and that is what Nigerians should do in 2019.”