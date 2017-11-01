The eight national chairmanship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday held a close-door meeting in Enugu with the 11 governors elected on the platform of the party.







The governors are Ishaku Darius, Taraba; Dankwambo Ibrahim, Gombe; and Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state.







Others are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta; Nyesom Wike, Rivers; Emmanuel Udom, Akwa Ibom; and Ben Ayade of Cross River.









The others are Ebonyi Governor, represented by his deputy, and Serike Dickson of Bayelsa.

The eight national chairmen aspirants in attendance were Raymond Dokpesi, Bode George, Jimi Agbaje, Taoheed Adedoja, Tunde Adeiran, Uche Secondus, Gbenga Daniel and Rasheed Ladoja.



