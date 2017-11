Paul Okoye, one half of the defunct Psquare duo, has just dropped two new songs titled ‘Fire Fire’ and ‘Nkenji Keke’.



These are his first efforts as a solo artiste.



He released the two songs on Thursday, weeks after his brother, Peter, dropped "Cool It Down" which is still enjoying massive airplay.





"Cool It Down" video has over 1 million views on Youtube. The song which is now available online for downloads is fast becoming a hit.