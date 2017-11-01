



Maryam Ali, wife of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ahmadu Ali, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Maryam declared her allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC on Thursday at a ceremony which was held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.





She was received by the party’s National Chairman John Oyegun and other party chieftains.







Some of the party stalwarts at the occasion were the Delta State APC Chairman, Jones Ode Erue, Chief Frank Kokori and the party’s National Woman Leader, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.