Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Party Affiliation Causes Separation Between Couple As Ex-PDP Chairman Wife Joins APC
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, November 24, 2017 / comment : 0


Maryam Ali, wife of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ahmadu Ali, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Maryam declared her allegiance to President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC on Thursday at a ceremony which was held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

She was received by the party’s National Chairman John Oyegun and other party chieftains.


Some of the party stalwarts at the occasion were the Delta State APC Chairman, Jones Ode Erue, Chief Frank Kokori and the party’s National Woman Leader, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú