



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has once again maintained that Nigeria’s unity remains non-negotiable, insisting that the country would remain better off as one.





According to him, it would serve no one any good if the country is divided into different entities across ethnic lines.





Osinbajo spoke in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, during the solemnisation of his Chief Detail, Ekene Nelson Nwokoro and his wife, Ngozi, at the Pastoral Centre of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki.







The Vice President, while noting that Nigeria is a great country that can provide for its people with everything in it, also suggested that the country is better together, stronger together than separating but identified corruption as its only problem.







"This country is better together, stronger together than separating. There is nothing that we will gain by being separated. The countries around us are all tiny countries, very tiny countries.







"Rwanda which is celebrated in Africa, Lagos state alone is six times the economy of Rwanda. So, we are a great country and anybody who wants to separate us, we must reject the person because this country can provide for every one of us, it can carter for all of us.







"Our problem is corruption. If we check corruption in this country, there is more than enough for all of, more than enough. We should just bear it in mind that this country must remain a united country, we must stand together and as we go along, where there are difficulties, we must sit down and look at those difficulties, resolve them and move along as brothers.









"That is the way great countries developed. Let us come together, stay together and I want to thank his Excellency the Governor for his stand on the unity of the country” he said.







Replying the request by Governor Umahi for the federal government to construct a railway that will pass through the South East, the Vice President said, “the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri end of the road has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari and that will pass thorough Enugu, Abakaliki and Awka, the capital of Anambra state.







"So, there is no question at that the railway will pass through Enugu, Abakaliki and Awka. So, there is no need to make that request because it has already been granted by Mr President. The budget has been approved,” he said.