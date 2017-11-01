Add caption

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has attributed poverty in Nigeria to stolen and mismanaged resources by previous administrations. He spoke at the 2017 graduation ceremony of the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies Kuru, Plateau state, on Saturday.

According to him, the nation has however been able to save $500 million as well as $500 million since the inception of the present administration. "Today our external reserves stands at $35billion the highest in the past four years,” Osinbajo said.





"We have made the point that Nigeria is not poor because it has no resources, it is poor because a lot of its resources are stolen or mismanaged.”He also said,“We can do a lot more with far less, if we don’t allow stealing.



