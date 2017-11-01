House

Investigation into the $43.4million cash found at Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos, has resumed, a source at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has said. The anti-graft agency had put the investigation on hold to allow a Presidential Investigative Committee, headed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to complete its investigation into the matter.





It was based on the committee’s report that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, sacked the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke. Oke was asked to vacate his position due to the discovery of the large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the EFCC over which the NIA made a claim.





He had been on suspension since April, 2017. And following the dismissals of Oke, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, the Presidency said it was proper for anti-graft agencies, such as EFCC and ICPC, to probe both men.





To this end, a source at the EFCC on Tuesday said the commission had resumed its investigation into the case. "On Tuesday, we resumed the ongoing probe of the $43.4million, 27,000 pounds and N23.2million recovered on April 12, 2017 from the seventh floor of a four-bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located on 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos,” a source said.





"We have shortlisted more suspects for interrogation and we are likely to pick them up any moment from now. Some of the suspects are NIA men including those in the Finance Unit.





"Don’t forget that the then Acting President approved the redeployment of NIA’s Director of Finance and some officials in the Finance Unit as part of the ongoing review of the finances of the agency.”







