It is exactly one year since one of Nigeria's most gallant officer Lt Col Abu Ali was killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.





Ali who led many successful battle against the terrorists group was gunned down during one of the operations.





His death reverberated across the the country.Many paid tributes for his gallantry.





He also had so many awards to his credit.





Some of the terrotories he captured from Boko Haram were ,Yelena, Dambosa, Mallam Fantori , Chibok etc.



