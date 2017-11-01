Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » One Year After,Nigerians Still Mourn Gallant Soldier Lt Col Abu Ali
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, November 05, 2017 / comment : 0

It is exactly one year since one of Nigeria's most gallant officer Lt Col Abu Ali was killed by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.

Ali who led many successful battle against the terrorists group was gunned down during one of the operations.

His death reverberated across the the country.Many paid tributes for his gallantry.

He also had so many awards to his credit.

Some of the terrotories he captured from Boko Haram were ,Yelena, Dambosa, Mallam Fantori, Chibok  etc.

May his gentle soul rest in Peace

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú