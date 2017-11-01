Emeka Ojukwu Jr., son of the late Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu, says Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state is playing kindergarten politics.





Ojukwu, insisting he would not return to the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), says sentimental politics is hindering Igbo’s progress in Nigerian politics. He left APGA, the ruling party in Anambra, for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre on 15 November, 2017.

That was when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state for the grand finale campaign of the APC candidate for the November 18 governorship election in the state, Tony Nwoye.





And Obiano was reported to have said Ojukwu’s exit from APGA was of no consequence, saying the son of the late Igbo leader had no political relevance in the state.





However, Ojukwu, in a chat with newsmen on Monday in Awka, described Obiano’s attacks on him as “infantile and ignorance of the working of the Nigerian politics.”"I can afford to stay back in APGA and wallow in sentimental politics that the party belongs to the Igbo,” he said.





"But in the long run, what becomes of our tomorrow and place in the great Nigeria project, for which our forefathers laboured, invested their time, talent and even their blood?





"Which is preferable: to be a big fish in a small pond or a big fish in the ocean? Real champions are never afraid of the big league. "That could be why late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo asserted that if you could not reason beyond ethnic sentiments, you are a liability to mankind. Ndigbo are not better off with emotional politics.”