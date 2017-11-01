



Two herdsmen have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly kidnapping and killing another herdsman, Taye Amodu.









According to the police, the suspects – Hassan Amodu and Abubakar Abdullah – had allegedly kidnapped Amodu on October 23, 2017, at the Obada Oko area of Abeokuta and made away with eight cows.











The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, directed the Officer in Charge of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, DSP Uba Adam, to go after the suspects.









He said,“At about 5.30 pm of the same day, their hideout was located in the Imeko area. The hideout, which is in a thick forest, was stormed by FSARS operatives and the two suspects were arrested.











Recovered from them were one pump- action gun loaded with four live cartridges and two cutlasses.











"On interrogation, they confessed to have killed the victim because he struggled with them while they were taking him away, adding that the body was buried in a shallow grave inside the forest.











They equally confessed to have stolen his eight cows". Oyeyemi said the suspects would be arraigned in court at the end of police investigation.