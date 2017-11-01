The Federal Government has sacked Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property.





This was contained in a statement on Sunday, which added that Obono-Obla’s recent action on President Muhammadu Buhari on prosecution, ran contrary to the enabling act that established the panel.





Consequently, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, directed Obono-Obla to“henceforth desist from carrying out any operation in his capacity as head of the panel".





Obono-Obla was informed of his sack in a letter dated November 1 with file number HAGF/SH/2017/VOL/1/60, and signed by the AGF.



According to the letter, Malami noted that activities of the panel contravened established administrative procedures and protocols in the nation’s civil service structure.





In addition, he warned Obono-Obla to adhere to FG’s directive that he should hands-off from further presiding over any activity in the name of the panel.



