



The Edo state government has approved N500 million as counterpart funding for the state’s SEEFOR public works programme. This will enable it access N2bn from the World Bank for infrastructural projects in the state.





The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu said this after weekly Executive Council meeting at the Government House, in Benin City.





He said Governor Godwin Obaseki approved the release, adding that the projects will spread across the 18 LGAs of the state.





He added that over 10,000 youths have been trained on the SEEFOR projects, noting that the initiative will train technically-sound workers as well as entrepreneurs, who will contribute to the development of the state.