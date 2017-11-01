



The inauguration of Agro-Impact Projects Empowerment Initiative designed to improve the society through women and youth empowerment and job creation will be chaired by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday, November 24.



The project is a brainchild of the University of Ibadan Women Society with a broad-based thematic venture envisioned to enhance sustainable agricultural value chains on a Non-Governmental Organisation platform.





In a release signed by its Chairman, Board of Trustees, Prof. Janice Olawoye, the NGO said, "the launching, which Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has agreed to chair will take place in the Trenchard Hall of the University of Ibadan by 9am as we wish to create jobs for women and youth through capacity-enhanced agric-business with special focus on cassava, maize, plantain, tomato and tree planting.





Before now, the UIWS, under the leadership of the wife of the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Eyiwumi Olayinka, has produced prototypes of some of its initiatives including processed tomato and pepper paste, banana, and plantain and conducting various training programmes for different categories of people.