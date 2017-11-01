



The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II, on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja. It was gathered that the Oba landed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 5:05p.m.



He was received by several Benin traditional chiefs, prominent Benin indigenes as well as friends. The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun, an Edo indigene, was part of the entourage that welcomed the monarch.





He described it as historical since it is the Oba’s first trip since his coronation in October, 2016. "The Oba’s visit is bringing peace, hope to the country and change in the nation,” Oyegun said.







"Everybody is here as you can see to give him a rosy welcome. It is an historic occurrence, our new Oba, a unique Oba with a unique culture. "We also have a unique president in the person of Muhammadu Buhari with a unique way of doing things. A lot of good things will come out of this visit.”