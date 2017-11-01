Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Oba Of Benin Visits Buhari In Aso Villa
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Friday, November 24, 2017 / comment : 0


The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolor, Oba Ewuare II, on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja. It was gathered that the Oba landed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 5:05p.m.

He was received by several Benin traditional chiefs, prominent Benin indigenes as well as friends. The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun, an Edo indigene, was part of the entourage that welcomed the monarch.

He described it as historical since it is the Oba’s first trip since his coronation in October, 2016. "The Oba’s visit is bringing peace, hope to the country and change in the nation,” Oyegun said.


"Everybody is here as you can see to give him a rosy welcome. It is an historic occurrence, our new Oba, a unique Oba with a unique culture. "We also have a unique president in the person of Muhammadu Buhari with a unique way of doing things. A lot of good things will come out of this visit.”

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú