



The General Manager of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Channel 12, Abeokuta, Mrs. Funmi Wakama, on Saturday charged parents and guardians to do all within their power to protect children against all forms of abuse.



Wakama gave the charge at the fanfare organised by the television station in conjunction with Super Food, an eatery outfit and Airtel, held within the premises of the eatery company in Ita-Eko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.



The event, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the Ogun State Governor, Chief Tolu Odebiyi, was also attended by Prince Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji (Founder of Penpushing, a social media outfit), Mr. Adeolu Balogun (Acting Zonal Business Manager, Airtel West upland Zone‎), Mr. Hassan Momodu, Area Sales Manager, Airtel Abeokuta), Mr. Jerry Ajose (Chairman, Superfood) and Mrs. Folashade Ajose (Managing Director, Superfood).



Wakama while eulogizing the parents who attended the get-together stated that their presence clearly demonstrated their love and care for children, who are the future leaders.



“We cannot but appreciate the contribution of parents and teachers to the lives of these young ones,” she said, adding: “As we celebrate, I would like to remind us of the need to renew our commitment towards children’s welfare including their health, wellbeing and sound education.”



She also said: “Their rights must be respected and we must protect them from predators and all forms of abuse. Remember, they are the building blocks of our nation.”



“I urge us all as parents, teachers or caregivers to join our hands together and make a pledge today to secure today, and future of these little ones,” Wakama further said.







Wakama explained that the event has been designed to hold every month. She said that the November edition was the maiden and served as a pilot‎ project and that it was a day of joy with lots of happiness.

“We all are very glad and gathered here to celebrate with children born in this month of November,” Wakama said, adding: “It is a day of joy with lots of happiness in the air.”



The General Manager stressed that the programme will hold every last Saturday of the month at same venue, while adding that the edition was an open invitation to parents to always bring their children and wards to celebrate their birthdays with NTA and Super Foods.



Wakama further said that there were lots to eat and drink, and lots of interesting games lined up, with gifts, just as she appreciated guests for coming to celebrate with the children.



The ceremony, which was full of fanfare activities, also provided avenue for the children to participate in quiz competition, dance competition, ewi rendition‎ and games.



The parents and guardians, who accompanied their children who gaily dressed, were not left out from the activities, as many of them could not hide their joy by joining the kids to dance to various selected music being dished out by the DJ on ground.